COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican state treasurer Josh Mandel says he’ll again challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.
Mandel on Wednesday announced his campaign for the seat in 2018 that could set up a rematch of the 2012 Senate race in Ohio.
He lost to Brown by 6 percentage points the first time around in what was one of the country’s most expensive and closely watched races.
Mandel, though, could face a primary race first in 2018.
Most Read Stories
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
- ‘Panicking’ Seattle home buyers, spooked by rising interest rates, rush to buy
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
He says he wants to continue the national movement underway to shake up Washington and empower the people.
Brown was among those mentioned as a possible running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton this past fall.
The second-term senator also has served in the U.S. House and is a former Ohio secretary of state.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.