CINCINNATI (AP) — Officials with the Ohio zoo where a gorilla was shot and killed when a 3-year-old got into its enclosure say they’ve improved the exhibit’s barrier.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2eBFWAr ) the new barrier at the Cincinnati Zoo has mesh fencing from top to bottom and stands 42 inches high. That’s 6 inches taller than the previous barrier.

Zoo Director Thane Maynard told Hamilton County Commissioners on Monday that the zoo will hand over any internal reports or analyses that could explain what happened and how the zoo responded to the May killing of Harambe the gorilla.

The county commissioners say they’re satisfied with how the zoo handled the incident and its aftermath.

The commissioners must approve the zoo’s levy before it goes on the ballot.

