COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman set on fire by her ex-boyfriend and whose injuries prompted legislation that would allow longer sentences for crimes that permanently maim or disfigure victims has died.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien confirmed Tuesday that 33-year-old Judy Malinowski has died after being hospitalized for nearly two years. O’Brien says his office is working with Gahanna police and the original arson investigator to determine whether a homicide case can be pursued.
Michael Slager, the man accused of dousing Malinowski with gasoline in August 2015, pleaded no contest to charges including aggravated arson and felonious assault and was convicted in 2016. He was sentenced to the maximum 11 years in prison.
The legislation inspired by Malinowski’s injuries and approved by the Ohio House is now in the Senate.
Most Read Stories
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations