CEDARVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Trustees at a small university in Ohio have approved allowing faculty and staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus.
Cedarville University will become the first college in Ohio to allow concealed weapons on campus.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2pZpKBh ) reports the new policy announced will take effect in August.
A new Ohio law allows individual boards of trustees to decide whether to allow concealed weapons on campus.
Most Read Stories
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Seattle police officer charged in large-scale pot-smuggling operation
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Huge park-and-ride closure in Bellevue leaves angry commuters feeling stranded | Traffic Lab
- Seattle man, 32, dies after fall on Mount Hood
Cedarville’s president says he doesn’t consider the move to be groundbreaking. He says school leaders looked at concealed weapons policies from colleges in Texas, Kansas and Virginia.
Cedarville is a private Christian university with about 3,300 students.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.