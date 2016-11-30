COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University students on Wednesday continued to offer messages of support following an attack on campus that injured nearly a dozen people.

All four panels of a two-sided board in the student union were filled with messages first thing in the morning, two days after 11 people were hurt in a car-and-knife attack carried out by OSU student Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

Writers using markers have contributed Bible verses, famous quotations and well-wishes to both the victims and police.

A number of students stopped by Wednesday morning to check out the board by the information desk in the union. Around them, a tour guide led prospective students and their parents out into the drizzle.

Artan was fatally shot Monday morning by a police officer shortly after the attack began.

Three of the 11 people injured in the attack remain hospitalized and are expected to make complete recoveries, according to the Ohio State medical center.

Columbus police planned an update on the investigation later Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, a leader of a Somali community association in Columbus said Artan drove his siblings to school as normal beforehand.

Artan’s mother said she didn’t know anything was wrong until police showed up at her door, said Hassan Omar, president of the Somali Community Association, relating an in-person conversation he had with the mother Monday afternoon.

Nothing seemed different about her son, who she said was enjoying his education, Omar said.

“He woke up and he went to school,” Omar said.