COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Somali-born student who hurt nearly a dozen people in a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University before a police officer shot and killed him has been buried.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2gNLonZ ) reports 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan was buried Thursday at a Columbus cemetery. Dozens of people attended his funeral at a mosque northeast of downtown.

Its director says Artan’s relatives remain stunned by his death. The director says Artan’s mother believes he was innocent and awaits the conclusions of the investigation into the Monday attack.

Columbus police and the FBI say Artan had posted a series of Facebook rants in which he railed against U.S. intervention in Muslim lands.

Authorities say Artan came to the U.S. in 2014 as the child of a refugee after living in Pakistan.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com