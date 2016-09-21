Share story

The Associated Press

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio are looking at whether a man linked to the slayings of four women was involved in the disappearance or death of a fifth woman over a year ago.

Mansfield police say they’ve reopened an investigation into the woman’s death based on new information.

A coroner initially ruled that Rebekah Leicy died of a drug overdose in early 2015 and found no signs of traumatic injuries.

But the arrest of Shawn Grate has police taking another look.

Grate pleaded not guilty to murder charges Monday after police found the remains of two women in a house last week. Officers went to the house when another woman called to say she’d been abducted.

Authorities say Grate led them to a third body and confessed to killing a fourth woman.

