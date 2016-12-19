GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified two people who they believe stole an elderly woman’s purse while she was in line for Communion at an Ohio church.
The Summit County sheriff’s office says they’re looking for a 38-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man in connection with the purse snatching.
The 79-year-old woman’s purse was stolen Dec. 8 from the pew where she was sitting at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Green.
Authorities say a surveillance camera shows a man putting the purse inside his bulky coat before walking out with a woman.
They say the pair used the woman’s credit card to purchase more than $1,000 in merchandise from a grocery store and a discount store. The purse also contained a small amount of cash.
