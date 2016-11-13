CINCINNATI (AP) — Prosecutors will decide before the end of the month whether to continue the case against a white Ohio police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop.

The ex-officer’s racially charged murder trial ended Saturday with a deadlocked jury and a mistrial.

It’s now up to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to decide whether to drop the case or retry former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing.

Deters also could ask a grand jury to indict Tensing on lesser charges and attempt to win a conviction that way.

Deters said Saturday that he’ll come up with an answer before Tensing’s next hearing Nov. 28.

The family of Sam DuBose wants prosecutors to make another try at getting a murder conviction.