CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss the Cincinnati nightclub shooting case.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) scheduled a Thursday news conference. Cincinnati police have said they expected grand jury action to result in more charges after initially charging two men with murder.
One of the two suspects, 29-year-old Deondre Davis, died Tuesday after being shot in the March 26 gunfight. Twenty-seven-year-old O’Bryan Spikes died March 26. Fifteen other people were injured.
Cornell Beckley, 27, is being held on $1.7 million bond on the murder charge. His attorney says Beckley denies the shooting allegation.
Police have said more arrests are possible.
Police say a dispute escalated into violence while an estimated 200 people were in the Cameo club east of downtown Cincinnati. The club has since closed.
