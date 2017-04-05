CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss the Cincinnati nightclub shooting case.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) scheduled a Thursday news conference. Cincinnati police have said they expected grand jury action to result in more charges after initially charging two men with murder.

One of the two suspects, 29-year-old Deondre Davis, died Tuesday after being shot in the March 26 gunfight. Twenty-seven-year-old O’Bryan Spikes died March 26. Fifteen other people were injured.

Cornell Beckley, 27, is being held on $1.7 million bond on the murder charge. His attorney says Beckley denies the shooting allegation.

Police have said more arrests are possible.

Police say a dispute escalated into violence while an estimated 200 people were in the Cameo club east of downtown Cincinnati. The club has since closed.