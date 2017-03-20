Share story

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police officers who shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy who had an air gun won’t face criminal charges.

Montgomery County’s prosecutor said Monday that a county grand jury declined to indict the two Centerville police officers after hearing testimony and evidence related to the Feb 2 shooting in Centerville, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of Dayton.

The teen’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The statement by the prosecutor’s office said the officers fired at the teen after he removed what they believed was a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at them. The prosecutor said the officers fired their weapons “due to the serious and imminent threat.”

It was later discovered that the pistol was an air gun, which investigators said was indistinguishable from an actual gun.

