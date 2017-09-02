EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — The mayor in a Cleveland suburb where a white police officer was recorded on a cellphone repeatedly punching a black man after a traffic stop has added 30 more days to the officer’s unpaid suspension.
Euclid Mayor Kristen Gail announced the added suspension for patrol officer Michael Amiott on Friday. The city’s police chief previously suspended Amiott 15 days for the Aug. 12 encounter.
A video viewed millions of times on Facebook shows Amiott punching 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III more than a dozen times and hitting his head on pavement several times after Amiott stopped him for a suspended driver’s license.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has said it’s investigating and has conferred with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.
Most Read Stories
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- ‘You need to leave’: This is not my Central District | My Take
- What we learned from the Seahawks' win over the Raiders in their final preseason game
Hubbard has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.