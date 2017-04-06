COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say an officer shot and killed a man who pulled a BB gun from a bag as he stepped out of an ambulance to go into an emergency room.
Police say the Thursday afternoon shooting happened outside St. Ann’s hospital in Columbus.
Police say the man was experiencing psychological problems. They say medics in suburban Westerville who picked up the man asked Columbus police to accompany them.
Authorities say the man pulled the gun out of a bag after seeing the officer. The police department says the officer fired after the man refused to comply with repeated requests to get on the ground.
