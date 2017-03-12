COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say three teens were shot, one fatally, during a large fight at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in Columbus.
Investigators say 18-year-old Tyquan Lackey died at the hospital following the Saturday night shooting. Two juveniles were being treated at Ohio State University’s main hospital.
Police say the shooting appears to have been gang related with dozens of gang members attending the party.
The shooting came a day after an unrelated shooting that left two brothers dead on the city’s north side.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- 2½-block skid has Seattle scrutinizing streetcar safety
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Sidney Jones carted off the field after tearing Achilles at UW's Pro Day VIEW
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
Police say the victims, 27-year-old Je’Vohn Hill and 26-year-old Jeronn Hill, were found inside a house and pronounced dead at the scene.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.