WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — Police have identified the man fatally shot by an officer during a confrontation in a parking lot outside of Cleveland.
Willoughby police on Thursday identified the man as 38-year-old Frank Sandor, of Cleveland. Police say Sandor was shot Wednesday afternoon after he refused to get out of his car, drove in reverse and knocked over a police motorcycle, slightly injuring an officer. Sandor and the officer both are white.
Police say an officer fired shots to protect the public. Sandor sped off after being shot and crashed in a parking lot across the street.
Sandor’s car had been reported stolen from Brunswick. Records show he had felony warrants for drug possession and receiving stolen property.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
The two officers haven’t been identified. Willoughby Police Chief Jack Beckwith says they’re veteran officers.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.