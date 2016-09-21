MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief is speaking out against others in police work following the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by a white police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Middletown police chief Rodney Muterspaw tweeted Tuesday , “As an officer I am so sick and drained of some cops doing things like this. You are making us all look bad. STOP.”

He also hashtagged the name Terence Crutcher, whose fatal shooting by the officer Friday was captured on video made public this week.

The Ohio police chief’s remarks had been retweeted nearly 10,000 times by Wednesday morning.

He responded to critics of his tweet by saying he would have handled the Oklahoma shooting differently, immediately turning it over to state investigators.

The shooting is being investigated by local and federal authorities.