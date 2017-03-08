CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio couple who reported their daughter missing before the 5-year-old’s body was found hidden at their restaurant in January have been indicted on murder and corpse-abuse charges.
Authorities say 29-year-old Mingming Chen repeatedly punched Ashley Zhao and that the girl’s father, 34-year-old Liang Zhao, unsuccessfully tried to revive her and then tried to help conceal her death.
Authorities say Zhao told 911 dispatchers on Jan. 9 that his daughter was sleeping in the back of Ang’s Asian Cuisine restaurant in North Canton before she vanished. Police found the girl’s body hidden inside the business the next day.
The jailed parents were indicted Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicting residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
Court records don’t list current attorneys for them. A lawyer who represented Zhao at an earlier stage in the case has said that Zhao maintains his innocence. An attorney for Chen, a Chinese immigrant, at that point declined to comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.