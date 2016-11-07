CINCINNATI (AP) — A white former police officer on trial for murder is expected to take the stand any day to tell jurors that he feared for his life when he fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop in Ohio.

Some police officers testified for the defense Monday that they found 26-year-old Ray Tensing looking shocked and scared after the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose near the University of Cincinnati campus.

Attorney Stewart Mathews has said he will play videotaped testimony from former University of Cincinnati president Santa Ono (OH’-noh). He has said he plans to call Tensing to testify.

The defense is also likely to call video and forensic experts to try to counter those who testified for the prosecution they found no evidence Tensing was dragged.