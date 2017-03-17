Share story

By
The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Cincinnati police officer pointed an assault weapon at fellow officers while intoxicated, and has been charged with misdemeanors.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2mPUUaE ) officers responded Monday to a 911 call about a fight at an apartment building and were confronted by 45-year-old David Jenkins, who was wearing a Cincinnati police jacket and carrying an AR-15 assault weapon.

Officers initially didn’t believe Jenkins when he identified himself as a police officer, prompting them to retreat and call for backup. Jenkins surrendered after hearing a request over a police radio to step outside.

Jenkins has been a Cincinnati police officer since 2002. He’s been charged with using weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Court records didn’t indicate if he has an attorney.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

The Associated Press