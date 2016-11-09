TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A white man in Ohio has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime charge after saying in court that he and another man beat a stranger because he was black.

Prosecutors say Charles Butler, of Toledo, wrote about the attack on Facebook, saying it was “in the name of the white race.”

The 33-year-old Butler pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court.

The FBI says Butler and another Toledo man drove past the victim in May while he was unloading his truck and then returned and attacked him while yelling racial slurs.

Authorities say the man’s eye was damaged and a bone in his eye socket was fractured. Police say two off-duty state troopers happened by and pulled the attackers away.

A second man still faces a federal hate crime charge.