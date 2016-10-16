CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal authorities say an Ohio man has been indicted on more criminal charges for using a social media site to incite violence against U.S. military members on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Twenty-five-year-old Terrence McNeil, of Akron, was originally indicted in December on three counts each of solicitation of a crime of violence and threatening military personnel. Nine additional charges were added in a new federal indictment handed up Friday in Cleveland.

The government accuses McNeil, a one-time hospital employee, of posting a file on his Tumblr account in September 2015 that purportedly contained the names and addresses of military personnel. McNeil is accused of urging Islamic State supporters to kill and behead military members.

McNeil’s attorney couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday about the new charges.