SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An Ohio man facing federal charges stemming from an explosion that injured a New York state prison guard outside his home is due in court.
Authorities say Keith Seppi is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday in Syracuse. Seppi previously pleaded not guilty in federal court on charges related to transporting an explosive device across state lines to commit a crime.
Seppi, his wife and his wife’s sister were charged after state Corrections Officer Alan Dobransky was injured by a bomb in a package outside his Utica-area home last May.
Seppi, from Conneaut (KAW’-nee-awt), Ohio, already has pleaded guilty in state court to assault.
Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference after his federal court appearance.
