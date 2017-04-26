WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man accused of kidnapping a neighbor and keeping her trapped in a small pit is to appear in court on a charge of kidnapping.

Blanchester police say 45-year-old Dennis Dunn is scheduled for a hearing Thursday in Clinton County Municipal Court in Wilmington. Dunn was arrested Wednesday after police found the woman about two hours after her mother reported her missing.

Police say the woman’s mother called about 4 a.m. to report that she heard crying from a shed on Dunn’s property. Police found the woman in a pit inside the shed. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Dunn is in jail and can’t be reached for comment. It couldn’t be determined whether he has an attorney to comment on the accusations.