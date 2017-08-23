COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newspaper reports that a county judge shot and wounded while walking to an Ohio courthouse continues to recover.
Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ’) Jr. was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO’-behn-vihl), along the Ohio River roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.
The judge’s brother tells the Steubenville Herald-Star (http://bit.ly/2xdbaHp ) the judge is sitting up and asking when he can be released from the hospital. Frank Bruzzese says a bullet that struck his brother didn’t hit any vital organs.
The sheriff in Jefferson County says the judge returned fire after suspect Nate Richmond shot him.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Lost Seattle-based crab-boat crew memorialized VIEW
A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.
The courthouse reopened Wednesday with extra security.