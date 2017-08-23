Share story

By
The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newspaper reports that a county judge shot and wounded while walking to an Ohio courthouse continues to recover.

Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ’) Jr. was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO’-behn-vihl), along the Ohio River roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

The judge’s brother tells the Steubenville Herald-Star (http://bit.ly/2xdbaHp ) the judge is sitting up and asking when he can be released from the hospital. Frank Bruzzese says a bullet that struck his brother didn’t hit any vital organs.

The sheriff in Jefferson County says the judge returned fire after suspect Nate Richmond shot him.

A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.

The courthouse reopened Wednesday with extra security.

