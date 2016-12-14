COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House speaker says the governor’s veto of a bill prohibiting abortions at the first detectable fetal heartbeat is under discussion.
Brad Miller, a spokesman for Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, said Wednesday some GOP House members believe Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) veto of the ban was a step backward in opposition to abortion.
Miller says Rosenberger is working with fellow Republican lawmakers on possible options.
An override vote would start in the House, where the bill originated.
Kasich opposes abortion rights. On Tuesday, he vetoed the bill banning abortion at the first detectable fetal heartbeat. He said it would never survive a court challenge and would cost taxpayers thousands.
That same day Kasich signed a bill into law banning abortions after 20 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.
