Share story

By
The Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A project in Ohio to turn shipping containers into homes for traveling artists is moving ahead.

The plan is for the first artists to move in near downtown Akron this summer.

A group called Akron Soul Train is behind the idea. They’re using a private grant and donations to get the project going.

They envision a canopy-covered village of brightly colored containers with sculptors, painters and visual artists mingling with pedestrians.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

The artists will create their art while living and working in the steel containers typically seen on railways and cargo ships.

Akron City Council approved a rezoning request this past week to allow construction.

Organizers tell the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2o3rvvH ) they hope to have the entire project finished in three or four years.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

The Associated Press