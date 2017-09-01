COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich on Friday said he won’t spare a condemned killer who shot two people to death in back-to-back robberies over two days. Death row inmate Gary Otte is scheduled to die Sept. 13.

Kasich also said he was pushing back three executions after reviewing the schedule for putting inmates to death, to ensure all executions are carried “in a humane and professional manner.”

Otte, 45, was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in an apartment building in Parma, in suburban Cleveland.

Kasich didn’t explain his decision denying mercy to Otte. He followed the recommendation of the Ohio Parole Board, which unanimously rejected Otte’s request in February, citing the heinous nature of the killings.

“Otte senselessly shot two vulnerable victims in their own apartments, stole from them, and callously left them alone to suffer and die on their floors,” the board said.

Otte’s attorneys had argued a life sentence without parole was an appropriate alternative, saying Otte has matured and made efforts to better himself in prison.

Otte’s drug addiction, intoxication and depression led to the slayings, and Otte also had poor legal assistance at trial, his public defenders said in documents filed with the parole board.

A message was left with Otte’s attorneys Friday seeking comment on the governor’s decision.

In related court appeals, Otte’s attorneys are trying to delay the execution, saying Ohio hasn’t proved the first drug in its three-drug lethal injection system could render inmates so deeply unconsciousness that they wouldn’t suffer pain from the second two drugs.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor said Otte still won’t take full responsibility and tries to blame others, including the victims.

The killings weren’t spur-of-the-moment decisions by Otte, who lingered in the victims’ apartments to rob them and even turned the TV up to block out Kostura’s pleas for help, Michael O’Malley, the county prosecutor, said in a Jan. 30 filing with the parole board.

“Otte is relying upon a hybrid strategy intended to reduce his own culpability, blaming at various points his attorneys, his peers, his victims, his upbringing and his drug addiction,” O’Malley said. “None of these excuses is persuasive.”

Ohio resumed capital punishment in July after more than three and a half years when it executed a convicted child killer from Akron. Since the previous execution in January 2014, the state struggled to find drugs to use that would pass court muster.

The three executions pushed back by the governor:

— Raymond Tibbetts, sentenced to die for stabbing Fred Hicks to death at Hicks’ Cincinnati home in 1997, changed from Oct. 18 to Feb. 13, 2018.

—William Montgomery, convicted of fatally shooting 20-year-old Debra Ogle and her 19-year-old roommate, Cynthia Tincher, in Toledo in 1986, changed from Jan. 3, 2018, to April 11, 2018.

— Robert Van Hook, sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self, a man he met in a bar in Cincinnati in 1985, changed from Feb. 13, 2018, to July 18, 2018.

