CINCINNATI (AP) — The union representing a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist is moving forward with a grievance seeking his reinstatement with University of Cincinnati police after two mistrials in his criminal case.
It also seeks back pay for 27-year-old Ray Tensing and alleges he was improperly fired in July 2015 after killing 43-year-old Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2voOTcc ) reports the grievance was on hold for two years as Tensing faced murder charges.
A prosecutor recently declined to pursue a third trial. Federal authorities are reviewing whether prosecution is warranted for any civil rights offenses.
Tensing says he feared he’d be dragged or hit as DuBose drove away.
A spokesman for the university has said it doesn’t intend to reverse Tensing’s firing.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer