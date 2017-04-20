COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Democrats are preparing a tribute to John Glenn that they hope will help claim the late space hero’s legacy of patriotism and public service as part of the party’s political brand.
The Ohio native died Dec. 8 at 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth and served 24 years as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate.
A spokeswoman says the Ohio Democratic Party will air a series of videos remembering Glenn at its annual dinner Saturday. Kirstin Alvanitakis says the overall message will be that Glenn’s patriotism, pursuit of progressive causes and hometown values are also “capital D Democratic values.”
The event comes as Democrats in the battleground state and across the country try to rebound from sweeping state and federal election losses in 2016.
