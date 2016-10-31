TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot to death by a 7-year-old in Ohio.
Investigators say they are trying to determine how the 7-year-old got hold of the weapon. Police say several adults were in the home at the time of the shooting early Saturday afternoon in Toledo.
The autopsy showed that 3-year-old Tyrne Hoskins died from a gunshot wound to the torso. Police say the toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the investigation is continuing.
