TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot to death by a 7-year-old in Ohio.

Investigators say they are trying to determine how the 7-year-old got hold of the weapon. Police say several adults were in the home at the time of the shooting early Saturday afternoon in Toledo.

The autopsy showed that 3-year-old Tyrne Hoskins died from a gunshot wound to the torso. Police say the toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the investigation is continuing.