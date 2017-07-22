TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Efforts to turn two looming cell towers in Ohio into faux pine trees to help them blend in with their surroundings are getting mixed reviews from residents.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2uihs7w) some residents in Springfield Township have derisively dubbed the towers “frankenpines.”

Adding branches to the towers in the Toledo suburb wasn’t purely an aesthetic decision. It’s a zoning requirement for cell towers erected in Springfield Township residential districts.

Springfield Township zoning officer Jacob Barnes likes the look and told The Blade that he expects residents do as well.

A resident of a nearby subdivision who opposed construction of the 120-foot (37-meter) structure from the start says he remains concerned about potential health risks from living near a cell tower. Another resident says he’s just happy to have better cellphone service.

