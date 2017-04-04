DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy died of a suspected heroin overdose, and his father has been jailed in a previous drug-related case.
Nathan Wylie’s father and another man brought the unresponsive boy to a Dayton fire station March 28 and indicated that Nathan got into his father’s drugs. The boy died Saturday at a hospital.
Police told the Dayton Daily News on Monday they were awaiting a toxicology report and interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what kind of drugs the boy accessed and how.
His father, 40-year-old Robert Wylie, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and remained jailed in connection with a December traffic stop in which he was arrested for drug possession.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for his public defender in that case.
