GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 10-year-old pug named Cookie is safe and sound and falling into a giant sinkhole following a heavy rainstorm in north Florida.
Crews from multiple agencies worked five hours to lift her to safety Tuesday night near Gainesville.
The Gainesville Sun (http://bit.ly/2o0xct1 ) reports Cookie followed owner Patricia Langston to her barn on Tuesday evening. The dog stopped to scratch. As she took a step forward, the ground opened up and Cookie tumbled into the hole.
Laurel Johanson, Cookie’s other owner, says the dog disappeared from sight in the 30-foot-deep sinkhole.
The University of Florida’s Veterinary Emergency Treatment Service and other crews dug for hours until fourth-year veterinary student Jennifer Groover was finally lowered into the hole to get Cookie. She says the dog scrambled into her lap and they were hoisted to safety.
