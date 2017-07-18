LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Even though a Florida sinkhole hasn’t grown in several days, officials say the debris-strewn site is still considered dangerous.

Pasco County officials said Tuesday that residents of five homes remain evacuated due to the dangers.

The sinkhole opened up Friday and grew to 225 feet (68 meters) wide and 50 feet (15 meters) deep, taking with it two homes and a boat. No one was injured

Kevin Guthrie of Pasco County says there was no toxic release into the air so the main environmental concern is the effect of debris to the water supply in the neighborhood north of Tampa.

He says cleanup efforts have been pushed back a day or two as county officials still need to contact homeowners’ insurance companies.