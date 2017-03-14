WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Park Service is concerned about the impact of cold weather on Washington’s famous cherry blossoms.
National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst says that the snow Monday into Tuesday didn’t appear to do damage, but upcoming cold temperatures are concerning. Litterst says that if the temperature gets down to 24 degrees there could be a 90 percent loss of blossoms that were expected to be at their peak in about a week.
National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Lasorsa says Washington’s low temperature is forecast to be around 22 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The National Park Service had forecast peak bloom to occur between March 19 and March 22. Peak bloom is the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees around the city’s Tidal Basin are blossoming.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- If tech giants like Amazon add to Seattle traffic congestion, do they pay for it? | Traffic Lab Q&A
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.