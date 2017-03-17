LAKELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a woman shot by deputies in a residential neighborhood in western Tennessee has died.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine confirmed the woman’s death Friday in a post on Twitter but gave no other details.
Shelby County sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell said earlier that two deputies have been relieved with pay in connection with the shooting in Lakeland. Farrell did not identify the deputies.
Farrell declined further comment because the investigation has been turned over to the TBI.
DeVine said he would update the media later.
Deputies blocked a road leading to the house where the woman was shot in a subdivision in Lakeland, which is just east of Memphis. A TBI vehicle could be seen from the perimeter established by deputies.
