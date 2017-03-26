FLORA, Ore. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a wolf pack killed at least eight chickens and a goose in eastern Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife tells the Capital Press (http://bit.ly/2n61wQD) that a GPS tracking collar on a wolf shows its location about 300 yards from the attack site at about 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The state agency says wolf tracks filled the site near Flora on the northern edge of Wallowa County.

Officials say the wolf with the tracking collar is from the Shamrock Pack.

The flock owners say they had 16 chickens and eight geese on Wednesday evening.

They say they heard wolves howling at 4 a.m., and later discovered 16 chickens and seven geese missing.

State officials identified parts of at least eight chickens and a goose.

