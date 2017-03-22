The U.S. Secret Service says a woman who tried to climb over the White House fence was found dangling from it by her shoelaces.
The agency says in a statement that Uniformed Division Officers saw the woman late Tuesday walking around the White House. Agents say she tried to climb over the fence adjacent to E Street.
Authorities say the woman’s shoelaces got entangled at the top of the fence and she was suspended inside the fence.
The agency says officers helped the woman down and arrested her.
Most Read Stories
- Washington loses 2017 incoming point guard Blake Harris
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. asks for release from Washington
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
Court records show that 38-year-old Marci Wahl of Everett, Washington, was charged with unlawful entry. At a hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, Wahl pleaded not guilty and was released pending a hearing next month.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.