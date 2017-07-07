PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An employee at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia has been placed on administrative leave after a noose was found on the chair of an African-American colleague.
The president of the mint workers union says the unidentified employee created the noose with rope used to seal coin bags once they’re full. Around 3 p.m. June 28, the white male coin maker walked across the factory floor with the noose in hand.
Surveillance video captured the entire activity, including the employee’s actions. Many African-American workers called and texted the union president the next day, and the U.S. Treasury Department’s inspector general launched an internal investigation.
A Treasury spokesman says the department has “absolutely zero tolerance for the kind of misconduct reported at the mint.”
