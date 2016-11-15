BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have provided a first look at the Bayonne Bridge’s elevated roadway, part of a $1.3 billion project to allow bigger ships to pass underneath to the port.

The bridge connects Bayonne, New Jersey, and Staten Island, New York.

Clearance for ships will be raised more than 60 feet; part of the project is expected to be ready by late next year.

Port Authority officials gave a tour of the elevated roadway Tuesday.

They initially hoped the project would be ready to accommodate large ships by late 2016 but progress has been slowed by construction delays related to weather and structural problems with the bridge’s steel.

The entire project is expected to be completed by mid-2019.