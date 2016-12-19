LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Officials are trumpeting the return of an elk herd to West Virginia for the first time since 1875.

West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and officials from the state Division of Natural Resources are set to introduce the elk on Monday in Logan County.

DNR biologists trapped two dozen elk at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky in November. After the elk were quarantined to determine whether they were disease-free, they were transported to the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County.

The hope is to eventually open up the area to hunting.