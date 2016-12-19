LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Officials are trumpeting the return of an elk herd to West Virginia for the first time since 1875.
West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and officials from the state Division of Natural Resources are set to introduce the elk on Monday in Logan County.
DNR biologists trapped two dozen elk at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky in November. After the elk were quarantined to determine whether they were disease-free, they were transported to the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County.
The hope is to eventually open up the area to hunting.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.