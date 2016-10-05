ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are planning to provide a public update Thursday on their investigation into last month’s stabbing that left 10 people wounded at a central Minnesota mall.

The FBI in Minnesota has said it was investigating the attack in St. Cloud as a potential act of terror, but details haven’t been released. Last week, FBI Director James Comey said it appeared Dahir Ahmed Adan, 20, was at least partly inspired by extremist ideology.

On the night of Sept. 17, Adan wore a security guard uniform and went to Crossroads Center mall armed with what appeared to be a kitchen knife, according to authorities. In an attack that took just minutes, he stabbed or cut 10 people before he was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer. None of his victims’ injuries were life-threatening.

St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson has said Adan made at least one reference to Allah during the stabbings and asked a victim if he or she was Muslim before attacking.

The Islamic State-run news agency claimed Adan was a “soldier of the Islamic State” who had heeded the group’s calls for attacks in countries that are part of a U.S.-led anti-IS coalition. It wasn’t immediately known whether the extremist group had planned the attack or knew about it beforehand.

While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee last week, Comey said the FBI was still working on the case and reviewing Adan’s electronic devices, but it appeared Adan was motivated “by some sort of inspiration from radical Islamic groups.”