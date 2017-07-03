DALLAS (AP) — Court records indicate that a 13-year-old girl who was found dead in a house over the weekend was kidnapped after the boyfriend of one of her relatives stole about 22 pounds of marijuana.
The body of Shavon Randle was discovered at the Dallas house late Saturday night after being reported abducted Wednesday from a home in Lancaster, located south of Dallas. A 19-year-old man was also found dead in the house.
Two men are charged with aggravated kidnapping in the case. A City of Lancaster spokeswoman says the investigation continues.
Laquon Wilkerson, charged with aggravated kidnapping for ransom/reward, was jailed Monday on $1 million bond. Devontae Owens, charged with aggravated kidnapping, was jailed on $500,000 bond.
Wilkerson’s attorney had no comment. It wasn’t clear who was representing Owens.