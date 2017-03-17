MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted for a double homicide in Texas is dead after a pursuit in Mississippi.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain tells WLBT-TV (http://bit.ly/2mF8lcs ) that early investigation seems to indicate the man shot and killed himself Friday after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase.

Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry tells The Enterprise-Journal that troopers received word the suspect, traveling in a white Ford Escape, had crossed the Mississippi-Louisiana line on Interstate 55 about 4:33 p.m. About a mile south of Summit, he went into a field where he apparently shot himself about 5 p.m.

Strain says his agency working with Texas authorities to positively identify the man, who’s suspected of killing two people Wednesday in the Austin area over an apparent business dispute.