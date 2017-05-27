ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a man has died after he drove at police officers during a traffic stop.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating the incident that happened early Saturday in Oneida.
The agency says the man didn’t immediately stop when two Scott County sheriff’s deputies and one Oneida police officer tried to pull him over. After he stopped in a parking lot, officers removed a female passenger from the car.
TBI says the driver refused police commands and drove at the officers, nearly hitting them.
The agency says officers fired toward the vehicle, which briefly drove out of the parking lot before crashing. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been positively identified.
