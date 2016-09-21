CHASSELL, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they have suspended the search for three boaters, including a 9-year-old boy and his father, who didn’t return from a fishing trip in Lake Superior.
U.S. Coast Guard officials in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula said the search was called off Wednesday afternoon for Steve Chartre and son, Ethan, of Ishpeming. They were with 61-year-old Keith Karvonen of Atlantic Mine.
Family members had called police when the boaters didn’t return for a fish fry Saturday night. Authorities say the truck and trailer for the boat they were in was found at a boat lunch near Chassell.
The search included local and state police, as well as the U.S. and Canadian coast guards.
