KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say the infestation of screwworms is spreading in the Florida Keys.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced they’ve detected screwworms in six areas west of Big Pine and No Name keys.
Earlier this month officials announced that anyone heading north from the Florida Keys with animals must stop at a checkpoint so agriculture officials can check for signs of New World screwworm. The screwworms are maggots that eat livestock and pets alive. Since July officials say they’ve killed about 60 Key deer.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said the Keys’ isolation may help the infestation from spreading.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking for last play to be reviewed by the NFL: 'We won't send that play in'
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
Officials say the additional detections aren’t unexpected since enhanced surveillance is underway.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.