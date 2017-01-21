Nation & World Officials say at least 23 killed, 50 injured after train derails in southern India Originally published January 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm Share story The Associated Press HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Officials say at least 23 killed, 50 injured after train derails in southern India. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryAt least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India Previous StoryCrossing red lines: What’s annoying Asian nations most?
