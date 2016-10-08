SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security and medical officials say at least 45 people have been killed in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that targeted a funeral hall in the capital, Sanaa.

The officials say at least another 100 have been wounded in the Saturday strike.

They say the dead and wounded include military and security officials from the ranks of the Shiite Houthi rebels fighting the internationally-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi as well as their allies, loyalists of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The Saudi-led coalition backs Hadi’s government in Yemen’s ongoing civil war.