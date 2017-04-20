HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Game wardens have rescued two black bear cubs orphaned after their mother was struck and killed by a pickup truck on a road through Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks Warden Brady Murphy says the cubs were spotted running away from the crash on Tuesday and were located Wednesday in their den. He said they were just a couple of months old and weighed about 5 pounds each.
The bears will be taken to a wildlife center in Helena.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.
